Dillon Ranger District continues pile burning through winter | SummitDaily.com

Smoke from the burning of slash piles may be visible around Summit County in the coming weeks and months as the White River National Forest continues mitigation efforts on the Dillon Ranger District this winter.

Slash piles have been created for burning in areas where other means of disposal such as chipping are not feasible. Most of those areas include fuel reduction projects in the wildland urban interface and at the site of wildlife habitat improvement projects. The reductions help decrease the risk of unwanted wildfire from encroaching on communities while also giving firefighters a chance to combat wildfire and defend nearby homes.

Ideal burning conditions require adequate ventilation or light winds for smoke dispersion, as well as some permanent snow on the ground to keep fire contained to the piles. Though the Forest Service expects this to be a short-term occurrence, prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, but some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms and drainages.

When conditions warrant, specific locations for pile burning this winter will be:

Spring Creek northwest of Green Mountain Reservoir

Ophir Mountain west of Farmers Corner

Tiger Road in Breckenridge

Spruce Valley Ranch/Indiana Gulch area

Sierra Bosque Subdivision north of Silverthorne

Mt. Powell Ranch west of Highway 9

Barton Creek Road in Breckenridge

Peaks Trail/Miners Creek in Frisco

Mesa Cortina subdivision in Breckenridge

Highlands subdivision in Breckenridge

For more information about potential health concerns, visit: colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health