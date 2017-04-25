Dillon repaving project starts last week of April | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation begins repaving work on a 7-mile stretch along Colorado Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 6 in Dillon this week.

The work zone for the project will extend on CO 9 from mile points 101 to 107, and points 208 to 211 on US 6. Safety benefits from the resurfacing include new sidewalk ramps, drainage improvements and traffic detection systems.

For the next six months, daytime working hours will run Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon. No work is planned on weekends or holidays, but night work will be required at the intersection of Interstate 70 and CO 9 at a time in the future.

CDOT expects the project to be completed by mid October of this year.