Dillon seeking input on new architectural guidelines for town center | SummitDaily.com

Dillon seeking input on new architectural guidelines for town center

The town of Dillon will host an open house to begin developing architectural standards for future development within the town’s core area on Nov. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the La Riva Building, unit D at 135 Main St.

The standards would create guidelines for things like building materials and facades, which the town hopes will bring a more unified, “mountain lake” style to future development.

The event is billed as an interactive visioning session that will give residents the opportunity to weigh-in on possible design elements, look at different conceptual drawings and compare real-life examples from other mountain towns.