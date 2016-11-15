Dillon seeking input on new architectural guidelines for town center | SummitDaily.com

The town of Dillon will host an open house to begin developing architectural standards for future development within the town’s core area on Nov. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the La Riva Building, unit D at 135 Main St.

The standards would create guidelines for things like building materials and facades, which the town hopes will bring a more unified, “mountain lake” style to future development.

The event is billed as an interactive visioning session that will give residents the opportunity to weigh-in on possible design elements, look at different conceptual drawings and compare real-life examples from other mountain towns.