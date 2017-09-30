Dillon town attorney Mark Shapiro retires

Longtime Dillon town attorney Mark Shapiro has announced his retirement after 33 years of service to the town.

He assumed the position in April 1985. Since then, he assisted in the creation of the town's Home Rule Charter Commission, worked with Denver Water to annex and lease the Dillon Marina, helped develop the Dillon Ridge Marketplace, and established both the Dillon Urban Renewal Authority and recreation path system.

"The town of Dillon has been fortunate to have someone of Mark's caliber advising Council all these years, and he has served us with thoughtfulness and integrity," Mayor Kevin Burns said in a news release. "His institutional knowledge is incredible, and we will miss working with him but wish him all the best as he cuts back his legal work and eases towards retirement."

Shapiro's last day was Sept. 30, and he has been working to on-board his replacement, Kathleen M. Kelly of the law firm Light Kelly, P.C.

"I will miss working with Council and town staff. It is difficult to say goodbye to a long and rewarding relationship," Shapiro said in the release. "I know that Dillon's future is bright and exciting. I wish the town the very best."