Dillon Town Council to review upcoming developments at regular meeting
October 2, 2017
The Dillon town council will be holding its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Dillon Town Hall.
Council will be considering a resolution approving a development project for Christy Sports, which intends to demolish and replace its current building and parking lot.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would require a residential development at the Dillon Ridge marketplace to reserve 18 units, half of its planned total of 36, to be reserved for people who work a minimum of 30 hours a week in Summit County.
During a work session before the meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m., council will also be reviewing easements and workforce housing covenants for the Dillon Flats condominium project approved last month.
