Dillon Town Council to review upcoming developments at regular meeting

The Dillon town council will be holding its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Dillon Town Hall.

Council will be considering a resolution approving a development project for Christy Sports, which intends to demolish and replace its current building and parking lot.

Also on the agenda is a resolution that would require a residential development at the Dillon Ridge marketplace to reserve 18 units, half of its planned total of 36, to be reserved for people who work a minimum of 30 hours a week in Summit County.

During a work session before the meeting from 5 to 5:30 p.m., council will also be reviewing easements and workforce housing covenants for the Dillon Flats condominium project approved last month.