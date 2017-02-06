Dillon town council to vote on flow-control ordinance, grant funding for amphitheater at regular meeting | SummitDaily.com

The Dillon Town Council will hold its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7p.m. at town hall.

A trash flow control ordinance that would designate the Summit County Resource Allocation Park as the exclusive disposal site for all waste collected in the town is up for second reading.

The ordinance, which is intended to help shore up SCRAP’s finances and help protect recycling services, has been approved by the board of county commissioners and is likely to pass in Breckenridge and Frisco. The Dillon town council approved the ordinance on first reading in January on a 5-2 vote.

Silverthorne is likely to remain the sole holdout. Councilmembers there have argued that mandating where haulers can dump trash is an undue interference in the free market that would negatively impact competition.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to apply for a $1 million grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs intended to close a budget gap on the town’s amphitheater remodel project. The town council has approved the use of $5,985,000 for the extensive project and has secured a $5,000,000 loan.

Additionally, there will be a public hearing regarding the town’s comprehensive plan, a non-binding document drafted by the Planning and Zoning Commission that is intended to guide the town’s decision-making.

The new document is intended to reflect the “community’s desire to increase the number and mix of residential uses in the town with a focused effort on providing high-quality housing for year-round residents and the workforce of the community.”