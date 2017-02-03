Drunk driving? You shouldn’t be, because CDOT has an app for that | SummitDaily.com

Going to a Super Bowl party but don’t want to celebrate a win in jail? CDOT has an app for that.

R-U-Buzzed, available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, allows users to track their blood alcohol content (BAC) based on information they enter for weight, gender and number of drinks consumed over a given period of time.

That will be valuable information over Super Bowl weekend: Colorado State Patrol and 100 local law enforcement agencies across the state will be conducting enhanced DUI enforcement lasting from Friday, Feb. 3 to Monday, Feb. 6. Last year, those saturation patrols nabbed 325 impaired drivers.

“The fatality statistics prove that 2016 was a deadly year for impaired drivers,” CSP chief Col. Scott Hernandez in a statement. “One hundred ninety-six people lost their lives because a choice was made to get behind the wheel while impaired. We have zero tolerance for impaired drivers. If you drive impaired, you will get caught, and you will go to jail. Make the right choice.”

The app includes information about Colorado’s DWAI and DUI laws, which apply to people driving with 0.05 and 0.08 BAC or more, respectively, and a “back to zero” estimate for when the user will be sober if they immediately stop drinking.

R-U-Buzzed also pairs directly with the popular ride-hailing apps Uber, Lyft, zTrip and Curb. New Lyft users can sign up with the promo code CDOTRideSafe for a $20 credit on their first ride, and first-time Uber users can do the same with promo code NODUICO.