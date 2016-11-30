Durango’s Hesperus Ski Area signs on with Colorado Ski Country USA | SummitDaily.com

Durango’s Hesperus Ski Area signs on with Colorado Ski Country USA
November 30, 2016
Durango’s Hesperus joins industry trade group
Hesperus Ski Area in southwest Colorado became the 22nd member of industry trade association Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) earlier this week.
Located 11 miles west of Durango, the 160-acre winter favorite offers 26 trails and the largest night skiing operation in the region. The owners of Purgatory Resort and three other southwest resorts recently bought the ski area from its prior operator of 28 years. Hesperus Ski Area first opened in 1962.
“One of our top priorities is to make skiing more accessible and affordable to families,” said new owner James Coleman. “Bringing Hesperus into our family of resorts is a win for everyone, including the community, its employees, the Four Corners region and Colorado. We want to maintain the unassuming small ski area ambience while enhancing the overall skier experience in the future.”
Hesperus is currently scheduled to open in mid-December, and is a nice local option for skiing after work, families on a budget, as well as for those learning to ski and ride. CSCUSA president and CEO Melanie Mills said the addition creates new opportunities for those participating in existing association programs, especially night skiing enthusiasts, and is great for skiers throughout the state.
