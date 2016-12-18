Eastern European style cafe open in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Eastern European style cafe open in Breck

Mom’s Baking Co, a café off of Main Street in Breckenridge had their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The shop is located at 100 North Main.

The café’s owner and cook, Ema Landis, was previously a sous chef for the Chzech Olympic team in the 90s. She moved to the United States in 2001 and was the pastry chef at Modi’s before opening Mom’s Baking Co.

Mom’s is open for breakfast and lunch, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The café offers surprise pastries for $4 after 3:30 and a coffee of the month. Landis also makes baked tea from a family recipe.