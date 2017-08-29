Echo Mountain becomes statewide trade group’s 23rd member
August 29, 2017
Colorado Ski Country USA, the state's ski area trade association, announced Idaho Springs' Echo Mountain as its 23rd member on Tuesday morning.
Located just 50 minutes from downtown Denver, the ski area offers six trails on 60 acres and night skiing six days a week during the winter. This season, it will feature a redesigned lodge with a restaurant and bar overlooking the Continental Divide.
Echo Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 21 this year and will maintain weekly operation hours, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
"Echo will give families and individual skiers and riders, especially those along the Front Range, a new and convenient option when choosing where to enjoy Colorado's consistently great snow conditions," Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, said in a news release.
For more information about Echo Mountain, including season pass and lift ticket prices, visit: echomountainresort.com
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Who was this man? Mysterious bodily remains found near Breckenridge stump investigators
- Alma welcomes McClenahan’s barbecue trailer
- Summit County unveils new interactive trail map
- Breck DJ who works for free celebrates year on the radio today
- Sheriff seeks help on skull found between Copper Mountain, Breckenridge ski resorts
Trending Sitewide
- Who was this man? Mysterious bodily remains found near Breckenridge stump investigators
- Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff
- Summit County begins weighing rules for AirBnB, VRBO rentals
- BREAKING: Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak this summer
- Arapahoe Basin slackline hero gets married while suspended over Utah canyon (photos)