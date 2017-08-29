Echo Mountain becomes statewide trade group’s 23rd member

Colorado Ski Country USA, the state's ski area trade association, announced Idaho Springs' Echo Mountain as its 23rd member on Tuesday morning.

Located just 50 minutes from downtown Denver, the ski area offers six trails on 60 acres and night skiing six days a week during the winter. This season, it will feature a redesigned lodge with a restaurant and bar overlooking the Continental Divide.

Echo Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 21 this year and will maintain weekly operation hours, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"Echo will give families and individual skiers and riders, especially those along the Front Range, a new and convenient option when choosing where to enjoy Colorado's consistently great snow conditions," Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, said in a news release.

For more information about Echo Mountain, including season pass and lift ticket prices, visit: echomountainresort.com