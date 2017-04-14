Edward Jones financial advisory vet opens new office in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Edward Jones financial advisory vet opens new office in Breckenridge
April 14, 2017
A new Edward Jones financial advisory office has opened in Breckenridge at Main Street Station in suite B-4-A. Robin Drabant opened the location in February after running the Edward Jones in Dillon for more than three years. Drabant specializes in retirement planning.
Brett Rudolph is now the financial advisor at the Dillon location.
Edward Jones is a national financial advisory firm that aims to help people plan investments and retirement. The company also helps with long-term financial planning to help people save for their children's college tuition. There are three offices in Summit County: Frisco, Dillon and Breckenridge.
