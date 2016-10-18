Elevate cospace celebrates two years in Frisco location | SummitDaily.com

Elevate celebrates two years

Elevate, a company promoting innovation through co-working spaces in Summit County, will be celebrating two years in Frisco on Oct. 18 with a party at their location on 711 Granite Street. The event will go from 6-8 p.m. After a successful first year, Elevate opened a second location in Breckenridge during the summer of 2016.

Amy Kemp, one of the co-founders of Elevate, said in a press release that since the company started it has been the launching point of more than 20 ideas and businesses. The company also hosts workshops, events and classes. Elevate’s other founders are Wendy Basey and Julia Landon. It was the first co-working space in the area.

Kemp also said that Elevate will begin focusing on the future employee base of Summit County, citing the Intuit 2020 Report, which estimated 40 percent of the workforce will be freelance, contract or independent by 2020. They will also continue hosting events and workshops.

“The change and transformation are already happening. Call it the tech revolution or the freelance economy. Or both. It’s happening and it’s here, right here in Summit County. Elevate is part of that,” Kemp said.