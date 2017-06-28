Family and Intercultural Resource Center’s annual fashion show nets $175,000 | SummitDaily.com

Family and Intercultural Resource Center’s annual fashion show nets $175,000
June 28, 2017
The Family and Intercultural Resource Center's annual fashion show on Friday was expected to sell out. However, what wasn't certain is that, in so doing, the show would crush organizers' goal of raising $130,000.
Reporting that the annual quirky fashion show helped bring in $175,000 total, FIRC development director Anita Overmyer added that they had more than 400 people in attendance this year.
Billed as one of the most fun fundraisers in Summit County, the high volume of ticket sales reflects how popular the quirky event has become in the last six years. For the show, more than 80 volunteers walked the runway in thrift-store clothing, and the money they raised will go to support FIRC's many programs, including parenting classes, early childhood education and nutrition, and emergency assistance.
Last year alone, FIRC served more than 3,500 residents, Overmyer previously said, and she emphasized the money raised through the annual fashion show is critical for the family-focused organization to continue its work.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Silverthorne construction fatality may have been caused by equipment blind spot, inspectors say
- Frisco development code changes to be considered at council meeting
- All Colorado counties will have Obamacare insurance plans in 2018
- Top 5 most-read stories on SummitDaily.com, week of June 18
- Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area bike path detour in effect until January
Trending Sitewide
- Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)
- Summit County police blotter: Trouble with “Mexican Mafia” prompts jewelry theft
- Colorado’s multiplying moose moving eastward, running into people
- Blue River group recasts hopes of golden fishing designation
- Summit County board approves West Hills workforce-housing project in Keystone