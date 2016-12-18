Family & Intercultural Resource Center health insurance enrollment event Monday, Dec. 19 | SummitDaily.com

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) welcomes walk-ins for health insurance enrollment assistance on Colorado’s marketplace today, Monday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at its Breckenridge office located at 1760 Airport Rd.

If you’ve already started the enrollment process at Connect for Health (coloradoforhealth.com) and experienced difficulties completing the sign-up before the Dec. 15 deadline for health coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2017, the certified application counselors at the FIRC can help. They’ll help walk you through the process at no charge and get you on your way to ensuring you avoid the federal penalty for not being on a qualifying health plan.

Reasons why someone who did not meet that Dec. 15 cutoff would still be eligible to enroll are: 1) Your former insurance company is no longer offering plans in the new year, 2) A technical error during sign-up, 3) Delayed eligibility determination, 4) Long hold time with Connect for Health’s call-in Customer Service Center, or 5) Another unforeseen circumstance out of one’s control.

The FIRC will also be offering additional walk-in enrollment events, on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the office in Silverthorne (251 W. 4th St.), and again at the Breckenridge officer on consecutive Mondays at the end of next month, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, each from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also visit summitFIRC.org to make a separate appointment with an experienced health-care navigator who can help ensure you get on an insurance plan before the state’s marketplace closes on Jan. 31 to all except those with a major life event.