FIRC hosts final insurance sign-up session | SummitDaily.com

The deadline to sign up for health insurance is on Jan. 31. Without health insurance there is a tax penalty of either 2.5 percent of household income, or $695 per adult in the family, and $347.50 per child under 18. The penalty will be whichever amount is greater.

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center will have its final day of walk-in assistance for those looking to sign up for insurance on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The walk-in session is only at their office in Breckenridge. Staff at FIRC can help people determine if a family qualifies for discounted coverage.

People signing up through FIRC will need to bring an ID, pay stubs and information associated with their Colorado’s Peak Program account if applicable.

People can also enroll on ConnectforHealthco.com, and see if they are eligible for a discount on ColoradoPeak.Force.com.