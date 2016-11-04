FIRC takes over management of Summit County Adopt an Angel program | SummitDaily.com

Due to the growth and popularity of Summit County’s annual Adopt an Angel program, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) will be taking over management.

Last year, Adopt an Angel was able to serve more than 550 children, and 250 families, causing it to outgrow the Silverthorne Police Department, who started the program in 1994. Silverthorne Police, as well as fire departments, ambulance district and other town police departments in Summit County, will continue working with the program, taking donations at their various stations. FIRC estimates that the program will help more than 800 children this year.

During the week of Thanksgiving, retail stores throughout the county will display trees that have ornaments with a child’s gender and age. Residents of Summit County are encouraged to buy an age appropriate gift for the child and take it to any of the previously listed locations, or to either of FIRC’s offices. Donations need to be received before Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

Gifts will be given to the children and families on Dec. 14 at the Silverthorne Pavilion, which will be decorated to look like a toy factory.

For more information on participating retailers, or volunteer opportunities with Adopt an Angel go to http://www.summitangel.com.