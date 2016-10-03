Flight for Life memorial park in Frisco to open Saturday after highway dedication | SummitDaily.com

A ceremony will take place on southbound Highway 91 just outside of Copper Mountain on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. as that stretch of road is re-dedicated as Fallen Heroes Highway.

In 2010, the road was re-named and dedicated to Nicklas Palmer, a Marine from Leadville who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2005. On Friday, another plaque will be added honoring Patrick Mahany, a Summit County Flight for Life pilot who died in a crash at the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco last year.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., a memorial park near the site of the crash honoring Mahany will officially open after remarks by his friends and family as well as local officials. The park’s dedication was held on July 3, the 1 year anniversary of the tragic accident.