US Forest Service closing Tenderfoot Mountain to motorcycles on Oct. 10 | SummitDaily.com

Tenderfoot Mountain seasonal closure to motorcycles

The White River National Forest will close the approximately 8-mile singletrack Tenderfoot Mountain Trail System to motorcycles on Monday, Oct. 10.

The winter shutdown is taking place to reduce potential conflicts with big game hunters in the area during rifle season. The decision was one of several compromises recommended by a citizen task force that met during the planning phase of the project. Non-motorized uses will remains permitted.

“This seasonal closure will result in less disturbance to elk and deer in the area and allow for a better experience for hunters,” Elissa Knox, Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager for eastern Summit County, said in a news release.

The area’s singletrack trail will reopen to motorcycles on July 1, 2017. The Tenderfoot Mountain Trail (#9508), meanwhile, remains open to motorcycles, ATVs and full-sized vehicles until Nov. 23.

For more information, contact the Dillon Ranger District at (970) 468-5400.