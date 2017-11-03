Forest Service seeks comments on Aspen Highlands projects

The U.S. Forest Service opened the public comment period Thursday for a handful of projects at Aspen Highlands.

The projects include the installation of the Goldenhorn platter lift, tree removal and grading on skier's right of Oly Face and glading to open more of the extreme terrain in an area known as Eden.

All projects are located within the Aspen Highlands special use permit area boundary and referenced in the ski area's 2013 master development plan, according to the Forest Service.

Details of the proposal can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52703.

"This public scoping period will be the only opportunity for individuals in or affected by this proposal to identify any potential extraordinary conditions or significant issues before the responsible official makes a decision," the Forest Service said in a statement.

Written comments are being requested by Dec. 1. Comments may be submitted electronically at: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=52703 or by visiting the White River National Forest home page and clicking on the 'current projects' button.

Recommended Stories For You

Those commenting should include: 1) name, address, telephone number, and organization represented, if any; 2) title of the project of concern (i.e., 2018 Aspen Highlands Ski Area Improvement Projects); and 3) specific facts, concerns, or issues, and supporting reasons why they should be considered.

For more information contact T.J. Broom with the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District at (970) 404-3159.