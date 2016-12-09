Former Summit High coach Dylan Hollingsworth charged with assault | SummitDaily.com

Former Summit High coach Dylan Hollingsworth charged with assault
December 9, 2016
Dylan Hollingsworth, a former Summit High School coach, was charged on Thursday with harassment and felony assault for allegedly choking and kneeing a student in the groin at Niwot High School.
Hollingsworth became head coach of the Niwot football team in February 2015 after a decade at Summit High, where he coached football and girls’ basketball.
According to an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Oct. 26 when students were cursing in the weight room. Hollingsworth reportedly told them to stop and threatened that the next person to swear was going to get hit or kicked.
A 17-year old student proceeded to curse while singing along to a song, whereupon police say Hollingsworth choked the student with two fingers and kneed him in the groin, causing him to fall down. The incident occurred in the presence of 25 students.
Hollingsworth turned himself in to the Boulder County jail on Nov. 4 and was released on a $5,000 bond. At his first court appearance on Thursday, he was formally charged with second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony; third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and harassment, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
His next court date is a Jan. 26 status conference.
