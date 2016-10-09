Frey Gulch Fire update (Sun., Oct. 9) | SummitDaily.com

The Frey Gulch Fire in Dillon is presently holding at approximately 22 acres with 30 percent containment as of Saturday evening, Oct. 9.

Approximately 75 fire personnel are working the fire including two, type-I hotshot crews from Utah, a type-II hand crew from Utah and two local engines. A type-III helicopter has been on the incident throughout the day providing water-bucket drops on hot spots as directed by ground crews.

“We are hopeful for 100-percent containment by (Monday) evening,” Bill Jackson, Dillon District ranger, said in a statement. “We appreciate the support and hard work of all of our local and county cooperators over the past day and a half and will continue our close coordination with the Sherriff’s Office and the ongoing investigation regarding the cause of the fire.”

Firefighters focused their Sunday efforts on digging hand line and establishing saw line around the perimeter of the fire. As crews establish line they also are concentrating on “mopping up” smoldering and creeping hot spots and dousing larger timber with water. Wisps of smoke may still visible from the Dillon, Keystone and Silverthorne areas.

Local emergency service resources transitioned the fire to an Upper Colorado River Fire Interagency Management Unit (UCR) type-IV incident commander on Saturday evening, Oct. 8. The fire has been burning in fine grass, sagebrush, aspen and lodgepole pine-fuel types since Friday afternoon. Cool, nighttime temperatures coupled with the efforts of ground crews and aerial resources have subdued flame activity.

The road to the Summit County Shooting Range remains closed to the public throughout the day. Tomorrow, the general public will be able to access the Summit County landfill via Landfill Road, however, the Summit County Shooting Range will remain closed to accommodate ongoing fire suppression operations.

Public and firefighter safety continues to be a top priority. The Oro Grande Trail and Tenderfoot Mountain trails remain open (Tenderfoot Mountain trails will be under seasonal closures starting Monday, Oct. 10), but recreationists and hunters are advised to exercise caution, stay away from the Frey Gulch Fire area and let firefighters complete their work.

For more information please call the Dillon District Ranger office at (970) 468-5400. The Ranger Station will be closed tomorrow to the public in observance of a federal holiday, but will be open for normal business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit and the Dillon Ranger District would like to thank the following organizations for support and coordination of this incident: Lake Dillon Fire Rescue, Red, White & Blue Fire in Breckenridge, Copper Mountain Fire, Keystone Emergency Services, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Ambulance, Summit County Search & Rescue, Summit County Resource Allocation Park (the landfill), Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, CDOT, crews from Vail and Northwest Fire in Park County and the Colorado State Patrol.