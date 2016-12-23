Frisco accepting Christmas trees for annual Spontaneous Combustion bonfire | SummitDaily.com

The town of Frisco will be accepting Christmas trees until Feb. 3 to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire on Saturday, Feb. 4. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Highway 9 and Marina Road. Only real trees will be accepted, and no other materials, like building supplies or packaging, will be accepted. The tree drop off is open 24 hours a day.

The Spontaneous Combustion bonfire is a community celebration featuring a bonfire and fireworks as well as beverage and chili sales to benefit the Summit Nordic Ski Club. The bonfire, fueled by Christmas trees, will begin at 6:00 p.m. with fireworks at 8:00 p.m. The Frisco Nordic Center will also be hosting the inaugural Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race on February 4, 2017 with the awards being presented at the bonfire.

For further information about tree drop off and Spontaneous Combustion, please contact Nora Gilbertson at 970-668-9132.