Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill delays opening due to lack of snow | SummitDaily.com

The Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill opening has been delayed from the previously announced date of Nov. 24 due to weather conditions. It is anticipated that the Adventure Park tubing hill will open in early December, but will depend on natural snowfall and whether temperatures are low enough for snowmaking.

However, the Frisco Adventure Park is constructing a sledding hill at the base of the tubing hill, which will be free and open to the public from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The sledding hill will be staffed by the Adventure Park, and a limited number of the Adventure Park’s tubes will be available for use. The sledding hill will not be lift serviced and will require an old fashioned walk to the top. During this time, the Adventure Park Day Lodge and café will be open.

“We have had some significant success with snowmaking in the past 36 hours, and while we don’t have enough snow to build tubing lanes, we are really looking forward to welcoming folks to the free sledding hill we are building. We’re thankful that we can make this happen for everyone who is looking forward to playing in the snow this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Diane McBride, Frisco’s recreation director and assistant town manager, in a written statement.

The Frisco Nordic Center is hoping to have a 1 to 1.5km loop open for Nordic skiing on Saturday, Nov. 19 with more terrain opening in the next week as snow conditions allow. The Nordic Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Two Below Zero Dinner Sleigh Rides will begin hosting cocoa and dinner rides on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 and will continue to run on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving week. Rides will utilize wheels or sleigh runners depending on snow conditions.

The Frisco Adventure Park beginner ski and ride hill will open as previously scheduled on Jan. 11, 2017 and will offer beginner ski and ride lessons in partnership with Copper Mountain.

For more information on the tubing hill opening date or other activities, please visit http://www.friscoadventurepark.com or call 970-668-2558.