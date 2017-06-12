Frisco BBQ Challenge seeking volunteers to help make event “zero waste” | SummitDaily.com

The town of Frisco and the High Country Conservation Center are looking for volunteers to help make the upcoming Frisco BBQ Challenge is a zero waste event.

Last year, volunteers staffing waste stations were able to help divert 76 percent of the event's waste away from the landfill. According to a news release, 13.1 tons of food were composted, 0.4 tons of glass were recycled and 1 ton of recycled plastic saved the equivalent of 1,000 to 2,000 gallons of gasoline.

Each year, 160 volunteers put in roughly 1,700 hours to help divert waste, and this year the town is asking for more people to commit to working 3-and-a-half hour shifts on June 16 and 17. Participants will receive 10 "hogbacks" — the currency of the BBQ Challenge — and a t-shirt.

The 24th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge kicks off in Frisco on Thursday, June 15 with members of The Motet playing a Tribute to Herbie Hancock concert, and the barbecue competition and tasting begins on June 16 and 17.

The event will also feature chef demos, a whiskey tour, a firefighter cook off, kids' activities, pig races, street performers and the Bacon Burner 6K run. Attendees may purchase Hogbacks, Frisco's barbecue currency, to pay for food and drinks and use them at participating retail stores and restaurants along Main Street throughout the event and weekend.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at HighCountryConservationcCnter.org or by calling 970-668-5703.