Frisco brings back Turkey Day 5K for fifth year

Frisco will be hosting its fifth annual Turkey Day 5K on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. The event is expected to draw more than 800 participants and will begin one block off of Main Street and end in the Peak One Neighborhood.

"Every year this fun run seems to become even more fun with humans and dogs in turkey costumes, and even a pet turkey strolling part of the course last year. We're so thankful to have become a part of the Thanksgiving tradition for families and friends," Frisco recreation programs coordinator Sara Skinner said in a news release.

The Turkey Day 5k is open to all ages and will take place on the Summit County Recreation Path and town side streets. Portions of the course will potentially include surfaces with packed snow and ice, and the event will take place snow or shine. Leashed dogs and strollers are allowed, but snow on the route may make pushing a stroller challenging. Participants are advised to dress in layers and to be prepared for winter running conditions. Streets will not be closed during the race, but there will be marshals on course to assist runners.

Pre-registration for the 2017 Turkey Day 5k is $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 6-17 and kids 5 and under are free. Participants may visit FriscoTurkey5k.com to register. Pre-registration ends on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at noon. Day-of registration prices are $5 more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Frisco Elementary School's S.T.E.M. program. The registration fee includes a racer gift for paying participants and a post-race celebration at the Peak One Neighborhood with wassail (hot cider) from the Lost Cajun Restaurant, cookies from Butterhorn Bakery and other giveaways.

All participants are encouraged to make a non-perishable food donation at the event to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center of Summit County.