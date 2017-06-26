Frisco development code changes to be considered at council meeting | SummitDaily.com

The Frisco Town Council will be holding its second regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. in town hall.

During the council work session at 4 p.m., town staff will present modifications to the master plan for the Lake Hill development, a 436-unit workforce housing complex that will be located near Frisco.

The changes include language that would give priority for the units to residents of the Ten Mile Basin, as well as a paragraph clarifying that a maximum number of units will be agreed upon during the zoning process, among other modifications.

The regular meeting agenda, meanwhile, includes a second reading of an ordinance that would make extensive updates to the town's development code. The changes, which have been years in the making, are aimed at simplifying language within the code as well as consolidating standards for zoning overlay districts.

The full council agenda and packet can be found at the town's website.