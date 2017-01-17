Frisco earns two awards for financial accounting and reporting | SummitDaily.com

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the town of Frisco with the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report, a comprehensive 112-page document prepared by the finance department. The award, which the town has now earned eight years in a row, is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, according to a release.

The GFOA also recognized Frisco with the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for its 2015 Community Scorecard, the seventh year in a row the town has received the distinction. The award is intended to encourage local governments to extract information from their annual financial reports and present that is readily understandable and interesting to the general public.

The town’s finance department will be honored for these achievements during the Jan. 24 town council meeting at 7 p.m. at Frisco Town Hall.