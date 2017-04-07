Frisco Easter egg hunt to feature 5,000 eggs | SummitDaily.com

Frisco Easter egg hunt to feature 5,000 eggs
April 7, 2017
The Easter Bunny will return to Frisco's Main Street on Sunday, April 16, to hide 5,000 Easter eggs. Children up to 8 years of age are invited to hunt for candy-stuffed eggs throughout the Historic Park and the Town Hall areas. The Easter Bunny will visit with children before and after the egg hunt on Main Street.
"The Easter Bunny is quite excited to come back and spend some time with the kids at the beautiful Frisco Historic Park," town events manager Nora Gilbertson said in a news release. "This is one of his favorite events, but he wants to remind kids that sharing is caring, and there should be enough eggs for all."
Children 3 years old and younger are invited to gather near Town Hall at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue before the 12 p.m. egg hunt starts. Children ages 4 through 8 should line up on the sidewalk on the south side of Main Street (opposite the Historic Park). The historic schoolhouse bell will toll to signal the start of the hunt. The event is free to all children.
Children who find eggs stuffed with gold coins may bring them to the Easter Bunny for a special sweet treat. The Easter Bunny's eggs are made in the U.S., and the Easter Bunny provides egg-recycling on-site so they can be stuffed and reused next year.
Frisco Main Street from Madison Avenue to Second Avenue will be closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event. The Frisco Police Department will be monitoring this closure for the safety of the children. Drivers should anticipate being detoured to alternate routes during the closure. The egg hunt will end when all the eggs are found.
