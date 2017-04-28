Frisco Elementary and Timberline among Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grant recipients | SummitDaily.com

Frisco Elementary and Timberline among Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grant recipients

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation on Thursday announced its 2017 grant winners. Formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, the foundation awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills, as well as those focusing on languages and science areas.

Since 2008, more than $450,000 has been awarded to 165 organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business. The Summit Daily News and several other Western Slope news operations are part of Swift Communications.

This year, more than $73,000 has been awarded to 35 organizations, including Frisco Elementary School and Timberline Adult Day Services.

Frisco Elementary received $2,869 to buy STEM-focused supplies that will be incorporated into lesson plans for both in and out of the classroom. Timberline received $3,000 that will add a literacy component to their life skills training program for adults with intellectual, physical and mental health challenges.

A full list of winners from the western slope can be found on the Summit Daily's website.