Frisco Fall Fest to showcase local restaurants and artists

Fall Fest returns to Frisco this weekend to celebrate the town's restaurant scene and art community at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum on Main Street.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, the fourth annual Flavors of Frisco will offer small plate samples from more than 14 local restaurants as well as children's activities and live music from Taarka and Kristin Diable.

A beer garden will serve Hofbräu beer and Coyote Gold's "Microbrew of Margaritas." Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

On both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Summit County Arts Council will present a "Meet the Artists" show at the Frisco Historic Park featuring jewelry, pottery, paintings and photography.

On Saturday, there will also be furniture makers displaying and selling furniture made from blue-hued beetle kill wood.

For more information about Fall Fest, visit FriscoFallFest.com

