Frisco Fall Fest to showcase local restaurants and artists
September 7, 2017
Schedule of Events
Saturday, Sept. 9
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Meet the Artists art show and sale
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Flavors of Frisco and beer and margarita garden open
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Make and take art project for children and adults, face painting and children’s activities
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Free concert with Taarka
3 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Free concert with Kristin Diable
Sunday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.- Meet the Artists art show and sale
Fall Fest returns to Frisco this weekend to celebrate the town's restaurant scene and art community at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum on Main Street.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, the fourth annual Flavors of Frisco will offer small plate samples from more than 14 local restaurants as well as children's activities and live music from Taarka and Kristin Diable.
A beer garden will serve Hofbräu beer and Coyote Gold's "Microbrew of Margaritas." Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.
On both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Summit County Arts Council will present a "Meet the Artists" show at the Frisco Historic Park featuring jewelry, pottery, paintings and photography.
On Saturday, there will also be furniture makers displaying and selling furniture made from blue-hued beetle kill wood.
For more information about Fall Fest, visit FriscoFallFest.com
Recommended Stories For You
Schedule of Events
Saturday, Sept. 9
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Meet the Artists art show and sale
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Flavors of Frisco and beer and margarita garden open
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Make and take art project for children and adults, face painting and children’s activities
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Free concert with Taarka
3 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Free concert with Kristin Diable
Sunday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.- Meet the Artists art show and sale
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- No charges for Silverthorne driver who struck pedestrian after he ran into highway
- Former Breckenridge police chief received $10,000 in severance, but legal issues cloud circumstances
- Mountain resorts on pace for record summer revenue
- Breckenridge couple plans dinner fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims
Trending Sitewide
- Workforce-housing approval spurs neighbor to file lawsuits against Summit County
- 27-year-old Silverthorne resident killed after SUV crashes into Lake Dillon
- Rapidly growing wildfire just northwest of Steamboat Springs prompts evacuations
- Pedestrian struck by car Saturday night in Silverthorne
- No charges for Silverthorne driver who struck pedestrian after he ran into highway