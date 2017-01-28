Frisco Freeze fat bike race to take place before Spontaneous Combustion bonfire | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Frisco Nordic Center will host the inaugural Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race. The 8-mile course will make its way along the Nordic center’s groomed trails, the first time they have been used for fat bikes.

The race will begin at 3 p.m. with an awards ceremony at the Spontaneous Combustion bonfire at 6:30 p.m. There will be five categories for racers: Pro-Open Men, Amateur Men 18-39, Amateur Men 40+, Junior Boys 17 & Under and Open Women. Awards will be given to the top three racers in each category.

The Frisco Freeze is the second race in the Summit Mountain Challenge Fat Bike Series, which is made up of four races total including two in Breckenridge and one at Copper Mountain.

After the race, Frisco will host Spontaneous Combustion, a community bonfire and fireworks show. The event will also feature beverage and chili sales benefiting the Summit Nordic Ski Club. The bonfire will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 8 p.m. at the lot on the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road.

The town will be accepting Christmas trees to fuel the bonfire through Friday, Feb. 3. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, garland, tree stands and decorations prior to drop-off at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot. Only real trees will be accepted.

Registration fees for the fat-bike race vary from $20-$30. More information and online registration is available at FriscoRecreation.com. For further information about the tree drop-off and Spontaneous Combustion, please contact Nora Gilbertson at (970) 668-9132.