Frisco Gold Rush Races celebrate 47 years | SummitDaily.com

The Frisco Gold Rush Races are returning to Frisco for their 47th annual event benefitting the Summit Nordic Ski Club. A portion of this year’s proceeds will help local athletes get to the Junior Nationals.

This year, the Colorado High School Activities Association races will happen on a separate day. The races will start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 11. Later that night, the Eat, Ski and Be Merry Dinner will start at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy food and drinks as well as two bonfires. Luminaries will light the route along the Frisco Penninsula. The party will be at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Tickets for the dinner are available at SummitNordicSkiClub.org.

The rest of the races will be held on Feb. 12. The day begins with the 20k Skate Ski at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is open until noon on Feb. 11. For more information and for online registration go to FriscoNordic.com.