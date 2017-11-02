Frisco Halloween business decorating contest winners announced
November 2, 2017
Frisco has announced the winners of its first-ever Halloween decorating contest for businesses on Oct. 31.
The event grew out of a challenge from a "mystery" Main Street business that challenged all of its neighbors to decorate their storefronts for trick-or-treaters.
Many businesses participated, and judges from the Frisco Chapter of the Summit Chamber of Commerce picked the winners.
1st Place: The Next Page Books and Nosh took first place with their re-enactment of the Wizard of Oz, complete with flying monkeys, Glinda and the wicked witch of the west. They won a 10 person tubing party at the Frisco Adventure Park.
2nd Place: The Butterhorn Bakery and Cafe won 2nd place with their "spooktacular" interior display, which transformed this popular breakfast spot into a Halloween wonderland with a jumping spider and spooky characters. They won 6 Frisco BrewSki entries, which will get them out for this costumed beer tasting and Nordic skiing event on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
3rd Place: The Smok N' Bra cinched a 3rd place win with a super creepy display at their 3rd Avenue location. They took home tubing at the Frisco Adventure Park for four.
Recommended Stories For You
Honorable mention – Chiropractic Health and Acupuncture could not be overlooked for an honorable mention because of their very enthusiastic Halloween display, and therefore, walked away with tubing or Nordic skiing for two at the Frisco Adventure Park.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a ‘highly dangerous ballet’
- Avon opening up firehouse to worker housing over artist in residence idea
- Colorado Mountain College hosting workshop with local geologist
- New all-time record for traffic at Eisenhower Tunnel set Aug. 6
- Silverthorne wins marketing award at Colorado tourism conference
Trending Sitewide
- BREAKING NEWS: Breckenridge brewery Broken Compass to buy Backcountry Brewery in Frisco
- Jury convicts Summit County man of sexual assault; he could face 16-48 years in prison
- ‘If anything I felt like I got forced into it,’ defendant in Silverthorne sexual assault trial testifies
- Taking a step Backcountry: Frisco brewery owner reflects on sale to Broken Compass
- Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a ‘highly dangerous ballet’