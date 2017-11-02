Frisco Halloween business decorating contest winners announced

Frisco has announced the winners of its first-ever Halloween decorating contest for businesses on Oct. 31.

The event grew out of a challenge from a "mystery" Main Street business that challenged all of its neighbors to decorate their storefronts for trick-or-treaters.

Many businesses participated, and judges from the Frisco Chapter of the Summit Chamber of Commerce picked the winners.

1st Place: The Next Page Books and Nosh took first place with their re-enactment of the Wizard of Oz, complete with flying monkeys, Glinda and the wicked witch of the west. They won a 10 person tubing party at the Frisco Adventure Park.

2nd Place: The Butterhorn Bakery and Cafe won 2nd place with their "spooktacular" interior display, which transformed this popular breakfast spot into a Halloween wonderland with a jumping spider and spooky characters. They won 6 Frisco BrewSki entries, which will get them out for this costumed beer tasting and Nordic skiing event on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

3rd Place: The Smok N' Bra cinched a 3rd place win with a super creepy display at their 3rd Avenue location. They took home tubing at the Frisco Adventure Park for four.

Honorable mention – Chiropractic Health and Acupuncture could not be overlooked for an honorable mention because of their very enthusiastic Halloween display, and therefore, walked away with tubing or Nordic skiing for two at the Frisco Adventure Park.