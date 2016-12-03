 Frisco hires new town manager | SummitDaily.com

The town of Frisco hired Randy Ready as the new town manager. Ready spent 20 years in Aspen as the assistant city manager and will be starting in his new position on Jan. 16.

“I am looking forward to working with the residents and businesses in Frisco, this is a wonderful community,” Ready said in a press release from the town.