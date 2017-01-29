Frisco Historic Park and Museum kicking off winter lecture series in February | SummitDaily.com

he Frisco Historic Park and Museum will kick off a winter lecture series next month that will feature talks every Wednesday from 3­–4 p.m. at the museum’s Log Chapel.

The first lecture of the series, on Feb. 15, will feature stories about Camp Hale from 10th Mountain Division ski pioneer and WWII veteran Dick Over. Attendees will learn about the history of the camp as well as the training missions and battles its soldiers endured.

On Feb. 22, Glen Kraatz will give a lecture on the history of Summit County Mountain Rescue, which has been responding to calls for help in the backcountry for 44 years. Attendees will also hear stories of some of the group’s more daring rescues over its nearly half-century history.

Next, on March 1, district wildlife managers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will meet with locals to discuss coexisting with the wide variety of winter wildlife species that call Summit County home.

On March 8, Dr. Sandie Mather, a local author and historian, will share some of the history behind the Dillon Reservoir project and the feats of engineering to build the enormous structure.

Breckenridge Ski Resort is full of runs whose names have little-known backstories, like “Frosty’s Freeway,” “Tom’s Baby” and “Debby’s Alley.” On March 15, local historian Rick Hague will shed light on where these names came from and reveal some of the ski area’s long-lost secrets.

The final installment of the series, on March 22, will feature a presentation from Bob Schoppe, co-author of Summit’s newest local railroad history book, “Summit County’s Narrow-Gauge Railroads.” During a slideshow, guests will enjoy photos and stories of a ride on the rails from Como to Leadville and learn all about railroading in the Rockies.

For more information regarding the Frisco Historic Park and Museum and its programs, visit FriscoHistoricPark.com or call (970) 668-3428.