Frisco hosting community conversation on fate of historic Staley House | SummitDaily.com

The town of Frisco will host a community conversation about the future of the historic Staley-Rouse House on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The town council is currently considering a proposal to sell the property for development and move the Staley House, which is the last historic building in Frisco still in its original spot, to an undetermined location.

Community members are invited to come tour the Staley House, located at 518 East Main Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. After the tour, town staff will give a brief presentation on the proposed deal and residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and give input.

The town council has approved a first reading of the proposal, and the sale will go through if it passes a second reading on Dec. 13.