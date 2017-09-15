Frisco hosting second annual “boats, bloodies and brunch” party for locals

Frisco will host the second annual Fall Local's Party and Brunch at the Frisco Bay Marina from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event is billed as "a celebration of a well-played summer and beautiful fall" with "boats, bloodies and brunch."

Long tables will be set up on the marina lawn for brunch with $5 food and drink specials from the Island Grill, Breckenridge Distillery and New Belgium. The event will also feature live music from The Alcapones, who will be playing their blend of reggae, ska and folk.

Anyone with an ID proving Frisco residency will be able to enter a drawing for a free Dillon Reservoir adventure, courtesy of the Frisco Bay Marina.

There will be other giveaways every 30 minutes, including stand-up paddleboard rentals, 14-person pontoon boat rentals and full coolers and captains' hats.

For more information about the Fall Local's Party and Brunch, visit TownOfFrisco.com or contact Nora Gilbertson at NoraG@townoffrisco.com or at 970-668-9132.