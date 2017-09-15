Frisco hosting second annual “boats, bloodies and brunch” party for locals
September 15, 2017
Frisco will host the second annual Fall Local's Party and Brunch at the Frisco Bay Marina from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. The event is billed as "a celebration of a well-played summer and beautiful fall" with "boats, bloodies and brunch."
Long tables will be set up on the marina lawn for brunch with $5 food and drink specials from the Island Grill, Breckenridge Distillery and New Belgium. The event will also feature live music from The Alcapones, who will be playing their blend of reggae, ska and folk.
Anyone with an ID proving Frisco residency will be able to enter a drawing for a free Dillon Reservoir adventure, courtesy of the Frisco Bay Marina.
There will be other giveaways every 30 minutes, including stand-up paddleboard rentals, 14-person pontoon boat rentals and full coolers and captains' hats.
For more information about the Fall Local's Party and Brunch, visit TownOfFrisco.com or contact Nora Gilbertson at NoraG@townoffrisco.com or at 970-668-9132.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- ‘Organized chaos’: Summit County man returns from 2 weeks of Hurricane Harvey relief
- Dillon Marina to auction off four pontoon boats
- Iron Springs bike path detour in place near Frisco
- Frisco saves historic cabin in exchange for zoning waivers for condo project
- CDOT maintenance work in Summit County could cause delays through Sept. 29
Trending Sitewide
- Missing Georgia girl Mayci Olschewske found safe in Idaho Springs
- Travel 700 mph from Denver to Summit County? It’s now a possibility with Hyperloop One
- Missing Georgia girl Mayci Olschewske found safe in Idaho Springs
- Summit County police blotter: Oktoberfest reveler apologetic after blacking out, fighting cops