Frisco mental health panel discussion Oct. 23 | SummitDaily.com

The Interfaith Alliance and the Conflict Resolution Coalition hosts a panel discussion on mental health needs and resources within the community on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, in Frisco.

Panelists will include local mental health and law enforcement professionals, each providing a unique perspective and a broad overview of the available state behavioral health care services. The discussion, moderated by psychologist Carol Gerard, will also address the significant gaps they see in the current system.

The event, taking place from 2-4 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain Room at the Summit County Commons, is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Gerard at carol.gerard@gmail.com.