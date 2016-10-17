Frisco Peak One Neighborhood honored with housing award | SummitDaily.com

Frisco’s Peak One Neighborhood was honored last week at the annual Housing Colorado NOW! Conference with an Eagle Award for its notable contribution to the state’s affordable housing stock.

The 69-home Peak One community is viewed as the gold standard for local housing in the mountains. Following a housing retreat in 2007, Frisco town council concluded that a sustainable community needs a resident workforce and identified a 12.5-acre parcel in the heart of town for just this purpose. Not long after, Brynn Grey Partners, founded by current CEO David O’Neil, was selected largely because of the company’s prior work on Breckenridge’s Wellington Neighborhood.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by housing leaders,” Joyce Allgaier, Frisco’s community development director, said in news release. “Peak One represents a perfect example of a public-private partnership that yielded a successful outcome and made the Frisco community even stronger.”

The Eagle Award, established in 1990, has grown to be recognized as one of the highest achievements within the Colorado housing community. Specifically, it symbolizes extraordinary accomplishment and outstanding leadership in housing and support services. And this is not the first time Peak One has been recognized. Both the National Homebuilders Association and Urban Land Institute have named it a workforce housing triumph since its completion in 2016.