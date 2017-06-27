Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area bike path detour in effect until January | SummitDaily.com

A short segment of the Peninsula Recreation Area bike path adjacent to the Frisco Nordic Center and multi-purpose field will be closed to all bicycle and pedestrian traffic beginning Wednesday, June 28, at 9 a.m.

The closure will remain in effect until the completion of a well-building project some time in late January next year. There will be a detour and signage in place to direct all traffic off the path near the west end of the Nordic Center parking lot and onto Recreation Way. Then, users will be routed back onto the path at the point where the baseball field parking lot access road meets with Recreation Way.

The east entrance to the Nordic Center parking lot will also be closed to all non-construction traffic, and patrons will only be able to access it through the west entrance. This closure will remain in effect until the completion of the project.

In addition to these closures, there will be seven parking spots in the Nordic Center lot reserved for construction workers.