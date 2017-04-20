Frisco planning commission holding hearing on proposed venue | SummitDaily.com

The Frisco Planning Commission will be meeting on Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m. to hold a public hearing on a proposed development on an empty lot in between Abby's Coffee and US Bank on Main Street.

The two-story, 6,300-square-foot project is described as a "venue for music, entertainment and private events including weddings, local nonprofit fundraisers, concerts, comedy and theater."

The main level would contain a dance floor, stage and bar, while the second would have balcony seating, an outdoor deck, bar area and office space.

The planning commission will also discuss proposed changes to the town's code during its work session before the regular meeting. A summary of those changes along with the full planning commission agenda can be found here.