Frisco PTSA thanks voters for passing school funding ballot items | SummitDaily.com

Frisco PTSA thanks voters for passing school funding ballot items
November 17, 2016
Frisco PTSA thanks voters
The Frisco Elementary thanked voters for approving ballot measures 3A and 3B this past election. Clare Butler, a member of the Parent Teacher Student Alliance (PTSA), took old posters supporting the measure and spelled thanks on the fence surrounding the school playground. Joanna Snyder, the president of the PTSA, wanted the community to know how grateful the school is.
