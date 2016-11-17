 Frisco PTSA thanks voters for passing school funding ballot items | SummitDaily.com

Back to: Local

Frisco PTSA thanks voters for passing school funding ballot items

The Frisco Elementary Parent Teacher Student Alliance thanked Summit County voters for approving 3A and 3B.Photo Courtesy of Joanna Snyder |

The Frisco Elementary Parent Teacher Student Alliance thanked Summit County voters for approving 3A and 3B.

Frisco PTSA thanks voters

The Frisco Elementary thanked voters for approving ballot measures 3A and 3B this past election. Clare Butler, a member of the Parent Teacher Student Alliance (PTSA), took old posters supporting the measure and spelled thanks on the fence surrounding the school playground. Joanna Snyder, the president of the PTSA, wanted the community to know how grateful the school is.