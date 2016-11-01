Frisco public works director Rick Higgins announces retirement | SummitDaily.com

Frisco public works director Rick Higgins announced his retirement this week, capping off 34 years of service to the town. Higgins took his first job with public works in 1982, back when there were only three people in the department. Since then, the ranks have swollen to eight, with Higgins serving as director since he took over from his predecessor, Tim Mack, last year.

“When I drive through town, everywhere I look there is a project that I have been involved in. I feel a real sense of pride in the accomplishments that I have been a part of in Frisco. I am honored to have worked for such a great community, I feel like I was meant for this job. I loved it,” Higgins said.

“Rick always took on a project with enthusiasm. If something wasn’t going as planned or needed to be changed, he took on the challenge and did it with a smile on his face. He has been an asset to the town for many years and he will be missed,” said mayor Gary Wilkinson.

Higgins and his wife will be moving closer to family in the Front Range, where he also plans to work on his golf game. The town will be wishing him farewell on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse on 409 Main St in Frisco