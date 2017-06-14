Frisco running free shuttle to Colorado BBQ Challenge | SummitDaily.com

The 24th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge kicks off in Frisco on Thursday, June 15, and is expected to draw as many as 35,000 people through the weekend.

With that volume of visitors in mind, the town of Frisco is urging attendees to park at the Summit Middle School parking lot located at 158 School Road and travel to the event via a free shuttle bus, which will be running continuously from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Frisco's Main Street will be closed June 15 through June 17 from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue. Third Avenue will also be closed from Granite Street to Galena Street, and First, Fourth and Fifth Avenues will be closed to the alleys.

No pets are allowed at the event. The town is reminding dog owners to not leave their pets in their cars given the high temperatures expected throughout the weekend.