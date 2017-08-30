Frisco seeks community input for Marina Bay overhaul project

The town of Frisco is hosting a community conversation on the redesign of the Frisco Bay Marina offices on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the marina. Officials will be seeking input on topics including facility uses, customer service area, architectural style, retail space and bath house needs. Attendees ages 21 and older will be given a complimentary beer or wine.

"The Marina is hugely successful, which is a great problem to have. Many people are enjoying this wonderful amenity," assistant town manager Diane McBride said in a news release. "With the growth in business, we are finding that we have outgrown our current spaces. Expanding and repurposing the space will help to create a better experience for every user at the Marina."

For more information, contact Jenn Shimp, guest services manager, at 970-668-4334 or via email at Jenns@townoffrisco.com.