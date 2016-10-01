Frisco tax revenues up, but property transfer fees lag | SummitDaily.com

The Frisco town council held its second bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 where, as expected, it received strong revenue reports. Sales tax receipts have grown 9.76 percent year-to-date, adding an extra $430,851 to the town’s coffers. The growth this year has been spread across all 17 sales tax brackets except arts and crafts, automotive and utility sales taxes.

The lodging tax has also risen at a nearly ten percent clip, although real estate investment fees—a 1 percent levy on property sales—are still in the doldrums, prompting town staff to downgrade their projections for the year. They cited low inventory, particularly at affordable price points, as a drag on the real estate market.

The council also voted unanimously to approve a funding request of an extra $20,000 for the Summit County Care Clinic, which was requested last month in the face of a budget shortfall. The other municipalities have rallied behind the clinic as well.