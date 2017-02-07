Frisco town council seeking input on contentious Staley House, flow-control ordinances | SummitDaily.com

The Frisco Town Council is seeking community input on two ordinances on the agenda for its Feb. 14 meeting.

Agenda item one is the first reading of an ordinance to amend the contract on the sale of the historic Staley House on Main Street to developer Kelly Foote. Under the original agreement, the town would have retained ownership of the house and moved it to an undetermined location.

Backlash from local residents who wanted the house to stay on its original lot prompted the town and Foote to change the terms of the deal. Under the new proposal, ownership of the house would be transferred to Foote. He plans to move the structure further towards the sidewalk to the edge of the lot, although what the building would be used for isn’t yet clear.

Foote has said that his main priority will be to maximize public access to the inside of the building, which has unique architectural features that landed it on the Colorado Register of Historic Properties.

Also on the agenda is the second reading of a trash flow-control ordinance that would mandate all trash collected in the town be taken to the Summit County Resource Allocation Park.

The ordinance is intended to shore up SCRAP’s finances and help protect recycling services. It has passed first reading in Frisco on a 5-2 vote and has been approved by the board of county commissioners. The ordinance is likely to pass in Breckenridge, as well, and the Dillon council approved it on second reading on Feb. 7.

Silverthorne is thus far the sole holdout. Councilmembers there have argued that mandating where haulers can dump trash is an undue interference in the free market that would negatively impact competition.

Input can be in the form of an email to council@townoffrisco.com or in person at the evening meeting starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. For more information, contact executive assistant Brodie Boilard at (970) 668-9126 or brodieb@townoffrisco.com.