Frisco Town Council to present grant awards to local nonprofits at council meeting | SummitDaily.com

The town of Frisco will hold its annual grant presentation at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. The presentation will be held at the beginning of the regular town council meeting in Council Chambers at Frisco Town Hall. Over 37 nonprofits will receive grants from the town totaling more than $139,045 in cash and $17,524 in in-kind donations for the 2017 fiscal year.

Every year the town offers support to local nonprofits through a yearly grant process where nonprofits seeking support can apply through a countywide grant program for cash and in-kind donations. The grant deadline is in late August each year for funding in the following calendar year.