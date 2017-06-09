Frisco Walmart completes remodel, adds more self-checkouts | SummitDaily.com

Frisco Walmart completes remodel, adds more self-checkouts
June 9, 2017
The Frisco Walmart is touting the completion of a remodel that should speed up checkout lines, enhance the store's pharmacy and bring new interactive displays to electronics.
They've also optimized the layout in the home department and added a new consultation room to the pharmacy, according to a Walmart news release. To speed things up, they've added more self-checkout stations and revamped the electronics department with new displays.
"We're looking forward to reintroducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look," store manager Deanna Holloway said in a prepared statement. "Our everyday low prices remain the same, but these investments add greater convenience and an improved shopping experience for the people of Frisco."
For more on the Frisco Walmart, find the store's facebook page at Facebook.com/Walmart986/ .
