Frisco’s Peak School celebrates Mountain Day | SummitDaily.com

The Peak School, a private school serving sixth through 12th grade in Frisco, held its annual Mountain Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, as part of its overarching Outdoor Education curriculum. The tradition, where classes are canceled and students choose from various outdoor activities, is dedicated to promoting health and fitness, and enjoying the recreational opportunities here in Summit County.

For this specific fall Mountain Day, students picked between mountain biking in Breckenridge, paddling on the water at Dillon Reservoir, hiking Mt. Royal on the North Tenmile Trail, Frisbee golf at the Frisco Fun Park, and a Pokémon Go hike around town and to Rainbow Lake. Each of the options emphasized two of the Peak School’s core philosophies — community building and enjoying the outdoors.

Mountain bikers rode trails in route to the Wellington pump track to practice their skills, while hikers experienced fall views whether on the Royal summit, or trekking near a stream or searching for rare Pokémon. The paddlers on the reservoir, meanwhile, experienced some chilly temperatures, but had fun trying out multiple forms of water transportation including paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking.